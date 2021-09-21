Watch
Testimony: Dominion Virginia made well above fair profit

Posted at 8:26 PM, Sep 20, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's State Corporation Commission staff has testified that Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from its in-state customers in four years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the staff testimony was filed in an ongoing review of the utility’s books.

However, because of several state laws friendly to the utility and its stockholders, its customers won’t be able to get nearly that much back in refunds as a result of Dominion’s ongoing triennial review by the commission.

The commission staff says that under current law, customers should get a refund of $312 million.

