Missing 17-year-old last seen in Glen Allen on Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen in the county's West End on Saturday.

Police say Tessa-Leigh Grace Fletcher ran away from her home in the 9600 block of Greenmeadow Circle sometime overnight from Friday, May 8 into Saturday, May 9.

Witnesses reported seeing Fletcher around noon on Saturday in the 4000 block of Cox Road in Glen Allen. She may have also been seen in the area of the 2900 block of Richmond Highway in Richmond.

Police describe her as a white female, 5'3", 125 lbs, with black/brown hair, green eyes, and a tattoo on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a green military-looking backpack.

Fletcher is known to frequent Mosby Court in Richmond, St. Luke Apartments in Henrico, and Southwood Apartments in Richmond.

Anyone with information can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000, or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the "P3Tips" app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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