How one NFL player is ensuring underprivileged Richmond students have access to clean clothes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's Maymont Preschool becomes the latest school to receive a donation from the nonprofit, Terry’s Locker.

Created by Washington Commanders wide receiver, Terry McLaurin and UnitedHealthcare, Terry’s Locker is an initiative that seeks to put washers, dryers, and cleaning supplies in schools for underprivileged students.

“I am a very big person on trying to connect with the community, and this has been very helpful. And this is such a blessing to our school,” Maymont Preschool principal Dr. Victoria Hampton said.

WTVR Maymont Preschool Principle Dr. Victoria Hampton

Maymont Preschool is the second school to receive a Terry’s Locker gift.

“We're really the biggest provider of food, transportation, childcare, social services. Really everything for our students and families," Richmond Public Schools Superintendent, Jason Kamras said. "So, this is an extension of that work, to make sure our kids and families have clean clothes and are able to feel their best and look their best every single day at school.”

“This is definitely going to meet the needs of our children just because of the fact that sometimes our kids do come and their clothes may not be clean. And then, we are helping them go through life changes, especially learning how to use those bathrooms by themselves. So when doing that, they do have accidents, even while taking a nap. So, this will definitely be helpful for us," Hampton said.

WTVR

Due to the Commanders' training camp, McLaurin was unable to attend the unveiling on Tuesday -- but was able to make an appearance at an unveiling at a school in Washington, D.C. At the D.C. event, he discussed how he didn’t want kids to worry about not having clean clothes.

“For kids to be bullied or separated from their classmates because of things like that, ostracized, that really bothered me," McLaurin said.

Despite McLaurin's absence, a football player did attend the unveiling. Virginia Tech lineman, Kelvin Gilliam Jr. was at the event.

“To have some kids out here that don't feel comfortable because they don't have clean clothes and stuff. I think it's a great thing what they're doing for this school," Gilliam Jr. said.

WTVR Virginia Tech lineman, Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

McLaurin and UnitedHealthcare currently have plans to open more locations.

“We are still in the planning phases, there is going to be three more. But we are looking at markets across the Mid-Atlantic where we can make the biggest impact,” UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Vice President, Marianne Randazzo said.

Until then, the Maymont Preschool staff are excited to do a chore that most people dread: laundry.

“I’m just truly, truly grateful for this opportunity," Hampton said.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.