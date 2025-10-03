Terror on the Farm: 5 Haunted Attractions at Ashland Berry Farm

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist April Harshma in the video player above.

ASHLAND, Va. — The Ashland Berry Farm has become an autumn tradition for thousands of Virginia families.

While picking pumpkins and sipping cider is good for people of all ages, at night Terror on the Farm offers older kids and adults a scary good time.

What started off as one haunted house in 1978 has grown to multiple scary spots.

"We have the hay ride which takes you to the field, drops you off at the woods, you walk through the woods and then picks you up at the end if you make it," said Jodi Roberts, Ashland Berry Farm retail manager.

"Then we have our haunted evenings. Booger Woods, Night Stalkers, Psycho Path 3D, Last Chance: Dead & Breakfast, and then Blackwater Bayou. We have increased so much as far as electronics, as far as our scenes," Roberts said.

During daylight hours, an escape room Boo House is available for the younger crowd.

