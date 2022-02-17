Richmond man pleads guilty in infant's death

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of an infant has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Florida Avenue for the report of an unresponsive infant the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

The 4-month-old was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The baby boy had blunt force trauma and marks on his neck consistent to bite wounds, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those same sources said the little boy did not live at the house, but that his mother and Terrell Glover would often hang out. Glover was not the child's father, according to those sources.

Glover was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, with 3 suspended.