$12,000 reward offered to solve murder of 'beautiful soul'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A $12,000 reward is now being offered in hopes of solving the murder of a Henrico man described as "beautiful soul" who was killed in Richmond in August.

Richmond Police announced the additional reward Friday in hopes of solving the Aug. 21 murder of Terrance Easter.

"The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division is offering a reward of up to $10,000, in addition to the family of Easter who is offering up to $1,000 along with Crime Stoppers’ $1,000 reward, for a total of up to $12,000," officials said.

The 20-year-old was shot along the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court that Saturday around 6:30 a.m. according to police. Officers said he was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Officials said the crime is being investigated jointly by RPD and ATF.

WTVR Sherdaryl Trent and Sherita Easter

Mother: 'We really did lose somebody that was great'

"I can't even explain it," Terrance Easter's mother, Sherita, told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Matthew Fultz a week after her son's murder. "There's no word that I can pull from to even explain it."

Sherita Easter was at a loss for words as she sat in her son's bedroom reflecting on his life one week after he was killed.

"My son had called me the night before and said that he was off and that he was going to come over the next day," Sherita Easter recalled.

Provided to WTVR Terrance Easter

Sister: Shooting was 'senseless act of violence'

Sherdaryl Trent called her brother's death a "senseless, senseless, senseless act of violence."

She said the family has no connections to the Mosby Court area. The women believe Terrance was most likely there visiting a friend and think he was attacked randomly while heading out.

"Whoever did this don't understand who they took away or what they did," Trent said. "So one way or another, we're going to get justice, because of who they took away in this senseless manner."

WTVR

Terrance's sister and mother remembered him as a good guy trying to make it in life.

"Terrance Easter’s life mattered," his mother said. "He was a beautiful, beautiful soul. He would have helped anybody. He's very intelligent, very kind. He was so loving. And his smile would light up a room."

His sister and mother hope they will see justice.

"We really did lose somebody that was great," Sherita Easter said. "And I'm just so sorry that the rest of the world won't be able to see the person that he was."

Provided to WTVR Terrance Easter

The family raised more than $6,500 via a GoFundMe page to offset expenses and also offer a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in Easter's murder.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. When reporting information, include as many details as possible and your contact information if seeking the reward. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.