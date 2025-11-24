Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia announces opening date for temporary Petersburg casino

PETERSBURG, Va. — A temporary casino is now scheduled to open January 22, 2026, in Petersburg. The temporary casino is going up on the same 100-acre site off Interstate 95 where Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia remains under construction.

When the full Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia opens, its owners say it will include approximately 445,000 square feet of gaming, hotel and dining space.

The complete casino will feature more than 70,000 square feet of meeting, convention and entertainment space and an upscale 200-room hotel featuring 25 suites, resort pool and fitness center.

Gaming options will include 1,600 slot machines, 60+ live-action table games, including a 22-table poker room, high-limit slot and table areas, and a sportsbook.

The casino will offer nearly 20 food, bar and entertainment options including local partners, along with free parking.

The casino continues hiring for hundreds of jobs including dealers, security, and guest services. Apply here.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening date of Live! Casino Virginia on January 22, 2026,” said Penny Parayo, Senior Vice President & General Manager for Live! Casino Virginia. “Our team has been working hard day and night to be able to welcome guests through our doors for the first time in January. We encourage anyone interested in joining our team to visit us at our recruitment center as we continue building a strong, diverse workforce."

The recruitment center is located at 1501 W. Washington Street at the former Pepsi Warehouse in Petersburg.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.