2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game

WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- An unidentified suspect shot and wounded two teenagers in a northern Virginia high school parking lot as a football game was ending Friday night, police said.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Freedom High School in Woodbridge after a report of a shooting. They found shots had been fired in the parking lot after a football game had ended due to rain, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman, said in a statement.

Officers located two victims, a 15-year-old boy who was reportedly shot in the lower body and a 14-year-old girl grazed in the foot, Perok said. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment their injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening. The victims were not immediately identified.

Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect, the statement said.

An investigation was ongoing.