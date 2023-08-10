Why are more teens putting off getting a driver's license in Virginia?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Getting a driver's license used to be a highly-anticipated rite of passage for teenagers, but now some are choosing to wait longer to hit the roads.

Some teens told WTKR that they took driver's education classes but didn't feel the need to rush into a license.

"I think there is a lot of anxieties behind it and all the crazy drivers out there just make it worse. People make it out to be this big thing to get your license, but it can be scary," Lexi Arehart Mcbrayer.

WTKR/FILE

Parents, like Robby Smith, said they looked forward to the day their kids could drive.

"So they can begin their lives as young adults," said Smith.

But parents said they had the usual concerns, like distracted driving scenarios.

Virginia Beach Public Schools lead driving instructor Denise O'Connell said some kids are just as nervous about safety behind the wheel.

"You know, they want to get everything right. They want to be a good driver. They want to know the laws. They want to do everything just right out there on the road." O'Connell said.

As of 2023, the Federal Highway Administration said the number of teens with licenses at 16 years old is down across the nation.

The number of 16-year-olds with a driver's license has dropped roughly 20% in the past 40 years, the FHA reports.

Data in Virginia dating back to 2015 also shows a slight decline.

WTKR/FILE

The FHA reports that teens 16 to 19 with licenses have dropped by roughly 14,000 since 2015, although the population in the state has grown.

Experts point to a myriad of reasons for the trend including:

Rising car costs

Rising car insurance costs

Rising gas costs

Decreased need to travel due to virtual social opportunities

Increased instances of road rage and aggressive driving

Increased ride-share opportunities.

Parents have heard similar things.

"I think it's one if not two reasons. One being Uber and two being Lyft," said Smith.

A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson said teen driving interest is hard to track because their courses remain full amid a need for more driving instructors. However, driving instructors said one change they've noticed over the years is a shift in students' approach to driving.

"I think students are open-minded to how much of a responsibility driving is, how much the community counts on them. I think it's not just independence for them now it's more a responsibility," said O'Connell.

In Virginia, drivers are able to get a learner's permit at the age of 15 and a half. Some high schools offer the driving permit test.

Then students are able to get out with parents and practice before taking classroom and behind-the-wheel tests.

O'Connell said any young driver who is nervous can build confidence by practicing with parents.

"And we encourage the community when you're out there and you see a new driver, be patient with them," said O'Connell.

O'Connell said you can stay safe by carefully scanning the roadways and limiting distractions.

Even if your teen isn't driving, driving instructors say it's a good idea to talk with them about being a good passenger.