Teens killed on Virginia interstate identified

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have identified two teenagers killed in a crash on I-295 south in Prince George County.

A 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Cristofer Luna Cortes, 18, of Sandston, ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer parked on the right emergency shoulder.

Both Cortes and his passenger, Jeimey Alexa Gonzalez-Moralez, 18, died at the scene of the Nov. 25. crash.

The 51-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer has not been cited and the crash remains under investigation.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.