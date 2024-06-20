Teens arrested for string of car thefts in Virginia city were 'trying to mimic a TikTok' police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- The six young people arrested for a spate of car thefts in Hopewell are between the ages of 14 and 16 and were inspired by TikTok, police say.

"These kids out here are trying to mimic a TikTok, which has increased our motor vehicle thefts tremendously," Lt. Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police said.

In addition to the car thefts, police said multiple search warrants led detectives to three stolen guns, stolen IDs, debit and credit cards as well as burglary tools.

The crimes took place between July 2023 and June 2024, Allen said.

The teens face 32 felony and 33 misdemeanor charges, including grand larceny, petit larceny, vandalism, juvenile in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and trespassing.

WTVR

Police said there have been 64 car thefts in Hopewell over the past 12 months. But recently a deep dive by an officer reviewing data from each theft resulted in the arrest of the six teens.

Officer Ryan Glasco determined the culprits were taking joy rides in the stolen Hyundais and Kias.

“They went all over the area," Glasco said. "We have them go as far as Northern Virginia. Some to Chesterfield, Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Prince George.”

Officers said some of the teens who were arrested could be in a car and driving away in under a minute.

"Although we have made several arrests, others are still committing acts of this nature," Allen warned. "We ask that everyone take the necessary precautions to secure their vehicles."

WTVR

Joi Morton said she feels "violated” after her "pride and joy” was stolen.

Police said teenagers stole the car from the family's driveway.

Morton eventually got her car back, "but not in one piece.”

“They said it will cost $35,000 to repair it," Morton said. “It really changes your life.”

As a result, Morton said she wakes up at the same time every morning since the theft.

“I wake up at 2 to 3 o’clock in the morning, just to see if my car is still out there,” she said.

Because certain Hyundai and Kias are being targeted, police in Hopewell are giving away steering wheel locks.

“It’s amazing. Insurance companies I’m sure are going to appreciate it," Melissa Taylor, who received one of the free locks said. "The fact I have this and I won’t have my car stolen, that’s going to be a plus because I definitely need my car.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, anonymously to the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 or send a tip using the P3tips mobile app.

"Your information could be crucial in helping us bring these criminals to justice," Allen said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.