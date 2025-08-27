Teenage boy shot at Chesterfield apartments, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A teenage boy was shot at Festival Park Plaza apartments on Tuesday evening, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Information from police says officers were called to the 3800 block of Festival Park Plaza at 7:08 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and a gun left at the scene.

The teen was located at an area hospital, according to police. The status of his injuries has not been released.

"At this time, officers are looking for 3 suspects who fled the scene. The suspects were described as Black males wearing all black clothing," police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

