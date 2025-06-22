Teen shot during after-hours party softball complex in Glen Allen, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One young person was shot overnight in Henrico County after a party involving a group of teenagers turned violent, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the softball complex off Mountain Road around 1:30 a.m., where they found a young person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Their injury was non-life-threatening, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Crime Insider sources said another teen was found with a gun when officers arrived at the scene.

