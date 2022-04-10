Teen shot in West End neighborhood; detectives seek security cam footage

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy in a West End neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting near the 2000 block of Fon Du Lac Road at 2:10 p.m., Henico Police posted on Twitter.

HPD is on the scene investigating a shooting which has sent a juvenile male to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a residential community; area residents with 🎥 surveillance footage should save and share with detectives. #crimealert #henrico #onecommunity. pic.twitter.com/O1HMNAjeCD — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 10, 2022

Officers found a 17-year-old boy wounded. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Police asked neighbors with surveillance footage to "save and share" it with detectives.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.