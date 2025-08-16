Teen entrepreneur turns ice cream dreams into sweet success with Virginia shop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Sweet Boutique on High Street in Portsmouth has become a favorite stop for residents, with the Chamber of Commerce voting it the top new business to watch.

Behind this success is 16-year-old Mischa Smith, one of five owners of the colorful little shop.

"I always thought the Sweet Boutique was going to do well. It exceeded my expectations," Smith said.

Smith's journey began in fifth grade while participating in the Envision, Lead, Grow program, a nonprofit that teaches middle school students business skills.

"I believe the entrepreneurial mindset starts early, and oftentimes women and girls are told what they can't do," said Dr. Angela Reddix, the founder of the nonprofit.

The program focuses on developing leadership abilities alongside business acumen.

"Our goal with this program is to build the entrepreneurial mindset. That doesn't mean that they're all going to go out and launch a business, but it does mean that they'll understand what it means to be an exceptional leader in any organization," Dr. Reddix added.

For Smith, The Sweet Boutique represents the culmination of her yearlong training in the program.

"I've definitely learned how to scale up a business, how to pitch a business, and how to not be nervous when talking to people," Smith said.

Despite not yet graduating high school, Smith already owns three businesses and has ambitious plans for the future.

The nonprofit works with students across the country, providing ongoing support for young women entrepreneurs.

"We work with them once a month to continue to build their area of expertise as not only entrepreneurs but also as young women who begin to understand that they're the owners of their destinies," Dr. Reddix explained.

"To make a dream blossom, anything's possible. I mean, wow, it can really blossom into anything you want it to be," Smith said.

