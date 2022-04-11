Teen critically injured in Richmond apartment building shooting

Watch
RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting inside a downtown Richmond apartment building that left a man wounded Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment building near the intersection of East Broad and North 1st streets around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the 18-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspects in the shooting fled the scene on foot.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

