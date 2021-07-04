Watch
Teen charged in Norfolk shooting that injured 4 kids

Posted at 8:19 PM, Jul 03, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting in Norfolk Friday afternoon that left four children, including a 6-year-old girl, injured.

Police were called to the 900 block of Madison Avenue for reports of a gunshot disturbance around 2 p.m., WTKR reported.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims. But shortly after, dispatchers were alerted to several gunshot victims driven to an area hospital.

Three of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, received non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The fourth victim, the 6-year-old girl, was reported to have life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.

According to police, the 15-year-old was charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and two counts of use of a firearm in connection with the incident.

The teen is being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

