Teen charged in hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old Chesterfield boy at snow-cone business

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run incidentthat injured a 3-year-old boy back in April.

Chesterfield Police said the 17-year-old was issued summons for reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance on Tuesday. There are no other pending charges, police said.

The hit-and-run happened on April 23 at a home in 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.

Police were told the child was ran over in the driveway of the home, which has a snow cone business on the property. The child was treated for life-threatening injuries and police said he has since been released from the hospital.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving the property at the time of the crash that police released to the public for help identifying. They were able to find out one of the cars was a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by the teen suspect.

Anyone with any information about this crash should contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.