Child seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield

Posted at 10:51 PM, Apr 23, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A child hit by a vehicle was seriously injured Sunday evening in Chesterfield County, according to authorities.

Police were called to the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

The driver left the scene and headed east down Walmsley, official said.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect's vehicle.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

