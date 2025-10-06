17-year-old arrested after shots were fired on Interstate 295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after shots were fired on Interstate 295 Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident began around 5 p.m. when a 911 caller reported possible gunfire along Interstate 295 northbound near the Creighton Road exit at mile marker 34.

A Hanover County Sheriff's deputy who was already conducting a traffic stop on the interstate observed a silver BMW matching the suspect description traveling northbound on I-295, police said. When the deputy pulled onto the interstate, the BMW sped off, prompting a pursuit.

Virginia State Police was called to assist with the investigation.

"Troopers worked through the night alongside Hanover investigators to collect evidence and conduct interviews," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident.

That investigation resulted in the arrest of the teenager who is now charged with:



Shooting from a vehicle (Felony)

Possession of a firearm under age 18 (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a firearm by an alien not lawfully in the U.S. (Felony)

Reckless handling of a firearm (Misdemeanor)

Police have not yet discussed a possible motive in the shooting.

"Thanks to the quick action and collaboration of our troopers and our partner agencies in Hanover and Henrico, we were able to identify and apprehend those responsible before anyone was harmed. This type of teamwork reflects the best of law enforcement coordination and service to the community," Virginia State Police Captain Ted Jones said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation.

