Teen arrested in Henrico murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in Henrico.

The 16-year-old suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with 2nd-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm under the age of 18, according to police.

Police said the teenager was involved in the fatal Sunday, September 18, shooting near the St. Luke Apartments along E. Laburnum Avenue near Conway Street.

This is the second teenager arrested in this case.

Police responded to the shooting at about 10 a.m.

Police have not yet shared information about whether the teenagers knew each other prior to the shooting or what happened leading up to the shooting.

