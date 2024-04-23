Watch Now
Hanover Deputies arrest teen in connection to fatal shooting

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 23, 2024
Hanover Fatal Teen Shooting Party April 7,2024
Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 15:24:25-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a teenager was arrested in relation to a fatal shooting at a party.

James Rashawn Smith, 18, of Ashland was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Brandishing
  • Carrying a concealed weapon

Matthew Devine,16, was killed as a result of the shooting, which took place at a house party on April 6.

If you have any information on this shooting, the Hanover Sheriff's Office asks you to contact Sergeant Thomas Claytor with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 839-2854 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

