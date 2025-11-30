Virginia teen arrested for setting 3 fires in 7 days in small town: 'It wasn't an accident'

STONY CREEK, Va. — A teenager is in custody in connection with three structure fires that occurred within seven days in the small town of Stony Creek in rural Sussex County.

The most recent fire happened Sunday afternoon when an empty home became fully engulfed in flames and spread to the empty house next door, according to the Stony Creek Fire Department.

This marked the third fire in the small town of roughly 175 residents in seven days. The first two fires were in buildings located side by side, while the third occurred within sight of the first two.

Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles said deputies believe the teenager is responsible for all three fires.

The string of fires has put residents on edge, according to Town Council Member John Kollmann.

"When this fire started today, we knew they were being set. It wasn't an accident. Third fire in seven days, it's not an accident, absolutely," Kollmann said. "We tell the people of the town, we hope and pray to God, we got him, and the fires have stopped."

Virginia State Police sent an arson investigator from Hampton Roads to collect evidence at the scene and assist with the investigation.

Sussex County is roughly 45 miles and a 50-minute drive from Richmond along Interstate 95 and then Route 602.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

