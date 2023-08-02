How Team Magik helps Chesterfield students prepare for the school year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- While school is still a few weeks away from starting, a summertime basketball camp at Midlothian Middle is helping prepare students for the upcoming school year.

"We try to teach them a lot of values that we feel are handy in real life," camp leader Tanner Perkins said. "We teach them about togetherness, teamwork. We teach them about attitude and mentality."

Team Magik is for students who will be in grades 5 thru 8 this upcoming school year in Chesterfield.

Campers learn how to improve basketball skills but also develop teamwork and learn important life lessons.

"A lot of that then transitions into a classroom. Being able to support your peers. If you're good at something, whether it's math, English, or anything like that, being able to support your peers, participating in class, asking questions. Those are things not only beneficial for them here, but also in the classroom," Tanner said.

Who knew dribbling, passing and shooting could lead to better reading, writing, and arithmetic?

"A lot of the games we do are meant to help other people," rising 8th grader Isa Baldini said.

And to help others along the way.

