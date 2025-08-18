2 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery head-on wreck that closed Route 460 for hours, troopers say

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers were killed and a passenger was critically injured in a fiery head-on crash that closed Route 460 for hours in Sussex County Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to the two-vehicle wreck at 1:50 p.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

The preliminary investigation found that a Ford Fusion headed west on Route 460 crossed the center line and hit a Jeep Patriot traveling east head-on.

"The Ford immediately caught fire after impact, significantly burning the driver," troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Tayvon Michael Dawson of Henrico, died at the scene, officials said.

The Jeep's passenger, who has not yet been identified, was medflighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Officials have also not yet identified the driver of the Ford.

Troopers said that neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

"This is still an active and ongoing crash investigation," officials said.

Route 460 was closed for several hours because of the crash.

Sussex County is roughly 55 miles and a 1-hour drive from Richmond along Interstate 95 and then Route 460.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.