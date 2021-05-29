Missing Virginia woman may have taken bus Hampton Roads

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a 42-year-old Greensville County woman last seen a week ago may have taken a bus from Petersburg to Hampton Roads.

Tayshanicka O. Harrison was last seen Saturday, May 22, in the area of E. Washington Street in Petersburg, according to officials with the Greensville County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Harrison, who is considered endangered, may have taken a bus to the Newport News / Norfolk area.

Harrison was last seen wearing a white Von Dutch jacket with a blue graphic t-shirt, white jogger pants, white Nike Air Max's and blue sunglasses, deputies said.

If you have seen Harrison or have information about her whereabouts, call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office 434-348-4200.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

