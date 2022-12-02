Slain Westmoreland teacher remembered for her passion: 'She helped so many kids'

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- The last time Ms. Taylor Wood's fifth grade class at Washington District Elementary School saw her, they were telling her to have a happy Thanksgiving.

Less than a week later, the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Wood was found dead in the Cabin Point home she shared with her boyfriend.

The home had been set on fire in an apparent attempt to cover up that she had been stabbed to death, according to the sheriff's office.

Her three dogs were also found dead inside the house.

Though Wood, who was originally from Maryland, had only been teaching at the school for a few years, she was beloved by her approximately 20 students and fellow teachers. They had all returned from their Thanksgiving breaks on Monday excited to see their friends and teacher again.

But Ms. Wood wasn't there.

The children were told by other staff members that she was out sick. But when they got home that afternoon, an email sent to parents and guardians explained Wood was killed.

"That is the worst I have ever felt in my life," Beth Sprouse, whose 10-year-old daughter Karsen was in Wood's class, said. "And then to not be able to do anything, but to just have my 10-year-old lay in my lap and just break down and cry and not be able to do anything for her but to cry with her. It's horrible."

Sprouse said the last week since receiving the news has been an emotional roller coaster. She's felt deep sadness for her daughter's loss, sympathy for Wood's family and friends — but also anger in trying to process a "senseless" death.

"They have devastated so many people," Sprouse said.

Wood's boyfriend, 35-year-old Michael J. Gardiner, and his brother, 28-year-old Demitri R. Gardiner of Maryland, have both been arrested and charged in connection with her killing.

Sprouse's husband was one of the volunteer firefighters who responded to the fire call at Wood's house on Crystal Lane Sunday night. She knew that it hadn't been just a normal fire scene when he got home Monday morning.

"I knew that something wasn't right. Something was different, just by the way he was acting," said Sprouse. Later that evening, she and her husband talked about how they would tell their young daughter her teacher had died.

"As a parent, I should never have to break my child like I did. And I feel like that's exactly what I had to do. I had to look my child in the face and break her heart," said Sprouse. "It is such an indescribable feeling as a parent."

Sprouse said the next day, school officials talked to Wood's students and offered counseling services. But there's still a lot up in the air for the students. And each day, returning to her classroom without her there has added to the trauma.

Provided to WTVR Taylor Wood (left) and her cousin Amanda (right)

"Taylor was super sweet. She was always smiling and just a genuine, bright soul," Wood's cousin Amanda Wedding said. "She was caring and determined."

Wedding said her fondest childhood memories with her were from their family farm in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Provided to WTVR Taylor Wood (right) and her cousin Amanda (left)

"She loved teaching and it was definitely her passion," Wedding added.

Sprouse said Wood was one of the teachers that went the extra mile to make students like her daughter Karsen feel special.

"She really got in there and cared about what the kids were doing," said Sprouse.

Wood often sent pictures of the kids doing things like science projects during the school day to keep parents and guardians involved.

She also gave her students candy when they would do well on tests or answered questions correctly during class.

"Karsen would come home, and she would be so excited that Ms. Wood gave her a piece of candy," said Sprouse.

She would even create awards to give the students, which Sprouse said at the time she was just excited for her daughter to receive recognition. But looking back now, she said it's made her think of just how much Wood paid attention to the kids.

"A few weeks ago, Karsen came home and she was super excited because Ms. Wood gave her this award because she answered the most questions right for the week. And I was like, you know, it's just unfair, that that was taken away from, not just my child, but all of her classmates."

"She helped so many kids and, she tried to make a difference. She did make a difference, in so many kids lives, and I think that's why it is so much harder," said Sprouse.

CBS 6 reached out to Westmoreland County Public Schools for a statement regarding Wood's death and are still waiting to hear back.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 and available 24/7. The Virginia Statewide Hotline is 1-800-838-8238. More resources can be found on the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance website. If you are in the Northern Neck region and need help, you can also call The Haven at 1-800-22HAVEN- (1-800-224-2836).