Two men charged after body of Montross woman found in burned home

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — Two men were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman, whose body was found in a home that was set on fire overnight Monday, according to the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and crews from the Westmoreland County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Crystal Lane in the Cabin Point Subdivision just after midnight.

They found the remains of one person and three animals inside the home. Investigators determined the death was a homicide.

The victim was later identified as Taylor A. Wood of Montross.

35-year-old Michael J. Gardiner of Montross and 28-year-old Demitri R. Gardiner of Leonardtown, Maryland have both been charged with second degree murder, arson and three counts of animal cruelty.

Both men are in custody of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office in Maryland waiting to be extradited to Westmoreland County.

Anyone with information can contact First Sergeant Brian Vanlandingham by emailing bvanlandingham@westcoso.us or by calling (804) 493-8066. All information is confidential and anonymous.