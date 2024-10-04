How hackers swiftly stole this woman's Taylor tickets: 'I was in disbelief'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- As the second U.S. leg of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated "Eras Tour" approaches, fans are gearing up for an unforgettable experience. However, for one Chesterfield woman, the excitement has turned to frustration after someone hacked into her Ticketmaster account and left her without tickets to the concert.

“I’ve been that lifelong Swiftie. I’ve been a fan of hers ever since her debut album,” said Emily Kyser, who is among millions hoping to secure seats when additional tour dates were released.

Kyser, 25, received the email last November, notifying her that she had been selected for tickets.

“When I finally got the email, I was ecstatic and overjoyed. I couldn’t believe I got the ticket,” she said.

Since then, she has spent the last year planning a trip to see Swift in Canada this December, investing thousands of dollars in the process.

However, her excitement took a troubling turn last month.

“I got this notification on my phone from Ticketmaster that said G has accepted your transfer,” Kyser explained.

Initially dismissing it as a scam, she was shocked to find that when she opened the Ticketmaster app, the barcodes for her tickets were missing.

Kyser discovered two emails indicating that someone had hacked into her account and transferred the tickets out in less than five minutes.

“At first, I was in disbelief. I was going through the five stages of grief,” she said.

Since the incident, Kyser has been in constant communication with Ticketmaster in hopes of reclaiming her tickets.

“It is upsetting that this is happening, and they can't give me a clear answer,” she said.

She even filed a police report with Chesterfield Police, believing it might help her situation.

“While the police were extremely helpful, they ultimately can’t do much because it is through Ticketmaster,” Kyser said.

Kyser's experience is not unique.

In the past week, news outlets across the country have reported similar stories of fans affected by the Ticketmaster hack.

“I’m kind of in that upset denial stage. I just want it to be resolved as quickly as possible,” she said.

She also advised others to secure their accounts.

“I encourage everyone to change their passwords on every account and make it complex and unique and not use the same password for every account," she said.

Earlier this year, a federal filing confirmed that Ticketmaster fell victim to a cyberattack that may have compromised the data of millions of users.

Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation, acknowledged the breach in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that it “identified unauthorized activity within a third-party cloud database environment containing company data” on May 20.

