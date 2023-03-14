Watch Now
Taylor Heinicke leaving Commanders for new deal with Falcons, sources say

Rich Schultz/AP
Washington Football Team's Taylor Heinicke (4) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 10:52:11-04

Old Dominion product Taylor Heinicke will continue his NFL career in Atlanta, according to the NFL.

The NFL tweeted on Tuesday, March 14 that the Falcons signed the quarterback. On its website, the NFL said a source learned that Heinicke signed a “two-year deal worth up to $20 million.”

Heinicke has been in the league since 2015. Most recently, he was with the Washington Commanders where he shared quarterback responsibilities with Carson Wentz this past season.

This article will be updated according as this is breaking news.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
