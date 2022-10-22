'God has been so good,' says Virginia woman who calls herself 'uniquely made'

RICHMOND, Va. -- From the moment 24-year-old Taylor Harris was born, family, friends and doctors were concerned about the journey she faced ahead.

Now an intern in social work hoping to help others with disabilities, Harris said her future plans also include traveling the world-sharing her story, writing a book and maybe even a Ted Talk.

"I only weighed 2 pounds and 12 ounces," Harris said. "The doctors had to resuscitate me three times."

The Richmond native was born prematurely and battled complications. Her mother, Sharon Harris, said she was scared after doctors first diagnosed her newborn baby girl.

"Her doctor said, 'Did you know she had cerebral palsy?' And I was like, 'What?,'" her mother remembered. "I just remember tears rolling down and I think the thing that really hit me, was like she's not going to be able to wear shoes."

Shoes were just one of the many challenges she says she feared her daughter would face. Little did she or anyone know just how much of an impact Taylor's unique imprint would have.

"I call myself cp uniquely made," Harris explained. "I never thought I would accomplish so much in my life."

From cheerleading, to softball, to basketball, to dance, Harris never let the limits other people place on her stop her from doing it.

"I love to praise dance and I love to sing," Harris said.

Despite originally being told she was on track to earn a high school certification, Harris took all the necessary classes to earn a full high school diploma.

"I finished high school despite all the obstacles the teachers that I would never be able to graduate," Harris said.

She never let cerebral palsy dim her bright light, ranking in the top 40 of her class.

"When I say she studies 6-8 hours a day, thats not an exaggerating," Sharon Harris said. "Eleven scholarships and she wrote those essay papers for all 11 with one finger."

The former Matoaca homecoming queen also went on to graduate from Virginia State University.

"I can do anything that I set my mind to do. I just might have to do it a little differently," Harris said.

Sharon Harris said she's always given her daughter the responsibilities she would any child, even giving her chores since she was a child.

"I don't baby her at all. Even now I tell her as soon as you get a job, you getting your own place, so that’s our next goal," her mother said.

This being just another goal those that know Taylor, know she’ll accomplish with a smile.

"God has been so good in my life that I just wanted to help encourage people and let them know God is good and He will never fail you," Harris said.

As the founder of C.P. Uniquely Made Worship Group, a Christian worship group she leads weekly, she hopes her unique look upon life leaves others with one message.

"Keep being determined in yourself, because it all starts with you," Harris said. "You have to believe in yourself and you have to put yourself first — and just know that you are able to do it."