Taylor Farm Park, the newest park in Henrico County, should be ready for your family this summer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The first new park for Varina in more than 40 years is nearing completion.

"We're going to reap the benefits of being forward-thinking,” Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, one of the project’s biggest cheerleaders, said.

Taylor Farm Park will be located off Williamsburg Road in the Sandston area on 99 acres purchased by the county in 2016.

“Our staff team, myself, and others got together and decided to do something unique here,” Nelson said of the design that is loaded with specialty features.

The new park, set to include a 17,000 sq. ft. skatepark, a 12,000 sq. ft. pump track, as well as a nature-based playground and splash park, will be the largest park to come to the Varina district since Dorey Park was built in the mid-1980s.

The $20 million project will add more features in the years to come according to Nelson.

“One of the roads through the park is going to be what we call ‘Memory Lane,’ remembering those who have served in the county such as first responders and service members,” said Nelson.

Crews from Loughridge & Company began construction last February.

The nature park playground and splash pad are already taking shape with more work being completed daily.

County administrators say they expect the park to open this summer.

“A lot of times we hear about what's wrong and what we need to do to be better. I think it's going to be a tremendous thing and these are some of my favorite moments as a supervisor,” said Nelson.

