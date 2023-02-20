Why parents can't wait for the new Henrico park to open: 'It's very exciting'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- What could be one of the largest all-wheel parks in the country is coming to Henrico County. Construction for Taylor Farm Park, set to cover a span of 99 acres in Sandston, will start later this month, with groundbreaking planned for February 27.

Sheryl Harvey always brings her daughter Journey and niece Paula to Dorey Park in eastern Henrico, just a few minutes away from her home.

"We like to swing a whole lot, we like to slide and do obstacle courses, and we even like to do the track sometimes to burn off some extra energy," Harvey said.

WTVR

The new park, set to include a 17,000 sq. ft. skatepark, a 12,000 sq. ft. pump track, as well as a nature-based playground and splash park, will be the largest park to come to the Varina district since Dorey Park was built in the mid-1980s.

"It's very exciting to hear that another park is coming to the area," Harvey said. "I think there will be plenty of things for [the children] to do, and for people of all ages, it sounds like. So, I'm very excited to check that out."

Renderings for the park also include a memorial garden for public safety workers and military service members from Henrico County.

"Most of what we're going to have at this park, they're all firsts. So, we do want it to be a destination place," Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents the Varina district, said.

"Our staff has done the research. They say it's the largest all-wheel park in the country. So, we really are excited about what it's going to do," he added.

WTVR

The park's $20 million price tag is almost fully funded by a 2016 bond referendum.

Nelson said community conversations about park plans have been integral in the planning person.

WTVR

"We're going to do the best that we can to maintain the integrity of the community around, but again, you know, the community's been very involved, and most of the people that are connected to the park now know what's going on," he said.

The park is set to be completed in June 2024.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.