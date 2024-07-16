New Henrico park features BMX course, skate park, walking trails, and water to cool off

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Despite the hot temperatures, dozens turned out for Tuesday's ribbon-cutting at Taylor Farm Park in Sandston, Virginia. The 20-acre park nestled among what used to be 99-acres of eastern Henrico farmland owned by the Taylor family since the 1850s.

Sallie Cochran said her dad had wanted to see a park on his land since the 1990s when he wanted to try to work with the county to give them 100 acres, but "it wasn't possible at that time."

It wasn’t until 2016 that the Taylors were finally able to sell the land to Henrico County.

While Sallie's father passed away before the park was built, Cochran's 97-year-old mother could see it come to fruition.

"This is a culmination of my parents' dream," Cochran said. "We are just... what you have done with this is fantastic."

The new park includes an events lawn and a memorial for first responders and the military.

There's a trail that loops through the park connecting to neighborhoods and amenities like a splash pad, multiple playgrounds, and a nature course.

There is also a skate park and BMX course.

BMX shop owner Chad Powers said “it’s gonna be awesome” and will “bring a lot of people together.”

Henrico Board Chair Tyrone Nelson said Taylor Farm Park is the first park to be opened in the eastern part of the county in 40 years. He said he hoped it would become a destination for for families around Virginia.

"I'm glad that little kids, preteens, teenagers can come out here and experience some stuff that they may not be able to experience anywhere else," Nelson said.

Cochran said she hoped the community got as much from the land as her family did.

"The thought of all the memories that I have is marvelous but the thought of the memories of people who come to this park now and for the generations to come -- that's even better," she said.

Taylor Farm Park is located at 200 Whiteside Road in Sandston.



