How much you can expect to save during tax-free weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's tax-free weekend is officially underway, and with soaring levels of inflation, it could provide some relief to Commonwealth residents.

August 5-7th, school supplies, clothes and some back-to-college items, like mini fridges and small appliances, will be free of Virginia’s 4.3% sales tax and local taxes.

Stores like Walmart have conveniently printed off local school’s supply lists, and back to school items are displayed near the front of the store.

Walmart is offering both pick-up and delivery for back to school items, and the sales tax won’t apply if the items are delivered to and paid for this weekend. Also if you pay for the items and Walmart accepts the order for immediate shipment, tax won’t apply even if the order arrives after tax-free weekend.

"Everybody wants to save money," explained Jason Weaver, store manager of the Walmart on Forest Avenue in Richmond. "For some people it's a want, and for some people it's a need to save money so they can buy food."

If you are looking to purchase back-to-school clothes, Goodwill may be a great place to consider shopping because this weekend all items in the store will be tax-free.

In fact, recent studies show that 74% of consumers shop secondhand, and 62% of Gen Z and millennials look for an item secondhand before purchasing it new.

The average cost you can expect to spend per child has jumped about $50 this year, which means on average, parents can expect to spend $661 per child.