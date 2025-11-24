Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire crews respond to Tarrant’s restaurant building in downtown Richmond

Richmond fire crews responded to Tarrant’s Downtown restaurant on West Broad Street in Richmond on Monday afternoon for a fire.
Fire at Tarrant’s Downtown restaurant
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire crews responded to the Tarrant’s Downtown restaurant building on West Broad Street in Richmond around 4 p.m. Monday for a fire.

According to officials, the fire started in a unit of the apartment building above, not in the restaurant itself.

No injuries have been reported at this time. One person has been displaced for the night.

Officials are still investigating whether or not there was damage to Tarrant's, and the cause of the fire.

Tarrant's is located at 1 West Broad Street.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

