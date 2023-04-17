Multiple residents rescued from balconies in West End apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters rescued multiple people trapped on their balconies during a fire at an apartment complex off of West Broad Street early Monday morning.

Henrico County Division of Fire Assistant Chief Doug Clevert said the call for the fire came in around 2:30 a.m. It started in the breezeway of one of the apartment buildings on Tanelorn Drive.

Several people had to be rescued from their balconies on both the front and back of the building. A pet dog also had to be rescued, officials said.

Two residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

