Petersburg mother pleads for justice after losing second son to gun violence

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In early April, a Petersburg man was shot and killed in what was the city's second homicide of the year.

On Friday, sources told CBS 6 that four family members of the victim, Semaj Cooper, were shot in Dinwiddie Monday.

Police are now working to see if the suspects in Cooper's murder are also involved in the quadruple shooting in Dinwiddie.

Before his death, Cooper's mother, Tamika Warren, says her son had just started a new job and that things were going well.

However, Warren says her son told her he felt danger was looming.

"I was scared. I was hurting. I already had an idea because my son had given me vibes he was in danger for his life," Warren said.

Cooper is the second son Tamika Warren has buried due to gun violence. In November 2022, 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton was killed in Hopewell.

Warren's son, Semaj, followed the same fate not even two years later.

She says she believes the same suspects are involved in both of her son's untimely deaths. She also says she is frustrated with what she calls a "lack of communication" from police.

"They would've gotten more involved in my first son. It wouldn't have gotten to this point. I don't get calls, no updates, no nothing," Warren said. "I do all the calling and get no return calls."

However, as of Monday, detectives may now have more evidence to compare in the cases.

On Sentry Hill Court in Dinwiddie County, Warren says more of her family members were shot.

Sheriff's deputies say three adults and two juvenile victims were injured in the shooting.

Warren says the violence is beyond out of control, and she wants whoever pulling the triggerman to be captured before they kill again.

She believes her son may have been set up, resulting in his murder.

"Actually the day he died, he was granted his concealed papers," Warren said.

Sources tell CBS 6 that Petersburg and Dinwiddie detectives have plenty of shell casings to analyze to see if the same suspects are involved.

