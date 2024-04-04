Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Petersburg police investigating shooting death

Police Petersburg Crime
WTVR
Police Petersburg Crime
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 18:36:20-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Police Department says they are investigating a death on the 100 block of Matthew Street in the city.

Police are asking residents to avoid that area as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting police ask you to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by using the P3tips App to leave your tip.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone