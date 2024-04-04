Petersburg police investigating shooting death

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Police Department says they are investigating a death on the 100 block of Matthew Street in the city.

Police are asking residents to avoid that area as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting police ask you to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by using the P3tips App to leave your tip.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

