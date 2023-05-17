Take action: General Assembly subcommittee wants your thoughts on the VEC

RICHMOND, Va. -- A hearing at the General Assembly next month will put an unforgiving spotlight on the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).

The VEC’s performance during the pandemic has frequently been described as a fiasco, as hundreds of thousands of desperate Virginians struggled to get their benefits.

Many of them reached out to CBS 6 for help.

But even after a new administration put a new chief in charge nearly a year-and-a-half ago, with the shutdowns of the pandemic largely in the rear-view mirror, the abysmal results continue.

The Virginia Unemployment Insurance Subcommittee’s goal with the June 7 meeting is to identify where the VEC stands and what needs to be fixed; you can share your thoughts ahead of time by sending a comment.

Pat Levy-Lavelle with the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) has set up an easy-to-follow sample comment and link to the committee’s inbox on the LAJC website: TAKE ACTION: Unemployment Insurance - Legal Aid Justice Center (justice4all.org).

Virginia's Unemployment Insurance Subcommittee was set up by the GA after the chaos of the pandemic to make sure the VEC was monitored and would meet certain benchmarks.

“What exactly they’ll be looking at is not yet on an agenda,” Levy-Lavelle said. “But they’ll definitely be looking for accountability in improving their standing compared with other states.”

But through the first quarter of this year, the VEC remains last or near last among states in key categories, such as how long it takes to get that first check or how long until your appeal will be heard after you’ve been denied benefits.

Many have asked whether the VEC has enough staff. In fact, virtually every one of the hundreds of folks who have contacted us at CBS 6 told us they couldn't get anyone to help them at the VEC.

“It seems pretty clear that they need more people,” Levy-Lavelle. “While they’ve been winding down since the pandemic, it’s clear they need to beef up a number of areas.”

Levy-Lavelle says it is critically important for folks to send their thoughts to the Virginia Unemployment Insurance Subcommittee because they will have the power to make changes at the VEC, especially if it come down to allocating more money to hire more people.

