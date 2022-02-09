Take a look at the most expensive home sold in Richmond last month
The house at 108 Penshurst Road in Windsor Farms led home sales last month at $2.5 million.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two months after buying what turned out to be the second-priciest home to change hands last year, a local couple was back at the top of the list of area residential real estate deals last month, this time on the seller side. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
