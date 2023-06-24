Watch Now
NC mother arrested for murder after baby dies after being left in car in Virginia, police say

Suffolk, Virginia, police department
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 20:28:12-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 21-year-old mother is in jail after police say she left her baby in a car for an "unknown period of time," leading to the infant's death.

On May 9, around 3:45 p.m., Suffolk police were dispatched to an area hospital in response to a 5-month-old boy who was pronounced deceased after arriving with his mother.

Hospital staff told police that the infant had been left in a car for an unknown period of time, according to reports.

Police said after an extensive investigation, they determined the mother of the child, 21-year-old Taina Sanford, 21, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, knowingly left the child in the vehicle unattended while she worked.

On June 21, Sanford was charged with felony murder, child abuse and child endangerment.

Sanford is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

