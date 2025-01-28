Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Taco Vegana to serve vegan tacos in Richmond

Milton and Rachel Rodriguez
Taco Vegana
Milton and Rachel Rodriguez
Milton and Rachel Rodriguez
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Church Hill area is set to get a new taqueria. Rachel and Milton Rodriguez are preparing to open Taco Vegana at 1004 Oakwood Ave. The new restaurant is moving into a vacant building in Church Hill North near the three-way intersection of Oakwood Avenue, P Street and Chimborazo Boulevard. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone