RICHMOND, Va. -- The Church Hill area is set to get a new taqueria. Rachel and Milton Rodriguez are preparing to open Taco Vegana at 1004 Oakwood Ave. The new restaurant is moving into a vacant building in Church Hill North near the three-way intersection of Oakwood Avenue, P Street and Chimborazo Boulevard. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Taco Vegana to serve vegan tacos in Richmond
