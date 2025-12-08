Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
45  WX Alerts 83  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

CarMax's Tacky Light Run brings holiday cheer to Richmond this Saturday

Participants can walk or run through Walton Park neighborhood while Santa and elves cheer them on
Tacky Light Run
WTVR
Tacky Light Run
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of runners and walkers will lace up their shoes Saturday for CarMax's annual Tacky Light Run, a festive 6K through Richmond's decorated Walton Park neighborhood.

The holiday-themed race allows participants to discover homes decked out in lights while Santa and his elves cheer them on along the route.

Registration includes a choice of a knit beanie or event shirt, an ornament finisher medal, and candy.

Midlothian Mines Park will once again be transformed into the staging area for the beloved event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Whether you're walking or running, the event promises to spread holiday cheer throughout the community.

The Tacky Light Run is a nighttime event, so dress accordingly. Click here to register or get more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone