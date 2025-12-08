CarMax's Tacky Light Run brings holiday cheer to Richmond this Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of runners and walkers will lace up their shoes Saturday for CarMax's annual Tacky Light Run, a festive 6K through Richmond's decorated Walton Park neighborhood.

The holiday-themed race allows participants to discover homes decked out in lights while Santa and his elves cheer them on along the route.

Registration includes a choice of a knit beanie or event shirt, an ornament finisher medal, and candy.

Midlothian Mines Park will once again be transformed into the staging area for the beloved event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Whether you're walking or running, the event promises to spread holiday cheer throughout the community.

The Tacky Light Run is a nighttime event, so dress accordingly. Click here to register or get more information.

