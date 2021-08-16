Watch
‘Airbnb’ of swimming pools making a splash in Richmond

Mark Keppler/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy wearing water wings jumps into the pool at the Rheinbad public bath in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday, July 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Keppler)
Swimming pool summer child floaties water wings 072709
Posted at 6:45 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 06:48:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A by-the-hour backyard swimming pool rental website is gaining steam in Richmond. Swimply, which offers an Airbnb-type service as a way for pool owners to gain extra income off their pool’s idle time, is seeing a rise, albeit incrementally, in bookings around the Richmond region. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

