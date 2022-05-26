Swimming advisory issued for these 2 Virginia beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health issued swimming advisories for two Newport News beaches after testing showed elevated bacteria results in the area.

Bacteria results at Huntington Beach and King Lincoln Park exceeded safe swimming levels. According to the VDH, further testing is planned for Thursday.

Wednesday's swimming advisory marks the beginning of the 2022 Virginia Beaches Monitoring season.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

