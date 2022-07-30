Swimming advisories issued for these 2 beaches in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A swimming advisory has been issued for two Newport News beaches.

The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach, 225 River Road and Huntington Park Beach, 361 Hornet Circle.

Samples were collected on Wednesday by the Peninsula Health District. The samples showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard.

Signs are posted at the beaches alerting the public of the advisory. The signs read: “Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice.”

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Mary Wainwright, Environmental Health Manager of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”