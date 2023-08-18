Harmful algae expands swimming advisories for parts of Lake Anna

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia health officials are warning folks not to swim in another section of Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County because of the dangers of harmful algae.

The latest swimming advisory issued by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Friday impacts the Middle North Anna Branch from the Route 522 Bridge, to include Route 719 (Holladay Bridge), to Lumsden Flats at Rose Valley Drive. A previous advisory issued two weeks ago impacted The Upper North Anna Branch from the upper waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge.

"The public is advised to avoid contact with this specific area of the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels," VDH officials wrote.

The harmful algae is a cyanobacteria that can cause skin rash as well as gastrointestinal illnesses, like upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to officials.

"People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing, and stand-up-paddle-boarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water. Activities such as boating may continue with proper precaution in advisory areas," officials wrote.

The latest advisory marks the sixth straight year with harmful blooms in the man-made lake that cools Dominion Energy’s North Anna nuclear power plant.

INTERACTIVE: Click here for VDH's Harmful Algal Bloom Map

Additional monitoring on the lake, above Route 208, is planned for the third week of August, officials said.

Health officials said that for the advisories to be lifted, two acceptable samples would need to be collected at least 10 days apart.

The next sampling is slated for the week of Sept. 19, weather permitting, officials said.

Health officials urged folks to take the following precautions to prevent illness:



Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted, WHEN IN DOUBT, STAY OUT!

Not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.

Keep children and pets out of the areas experiencing a harmful algae bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.

Seek medical/veterinarian care if you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom.

Properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs; cook fish to the proper temperature to ensure fish fillets are safe to eat.

Anyone who has come in contact with the bloom or has experiencedd health-related effects following exposure to a bloom is asked to call the state's Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154. Visit SwimHealthyVA.com for more information.

