Drowning feared at Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A recovery operation is underway in the Swift Creek Reservoir after a man went underwater and never resurfaced, according to Chesterfield Police.

"At about 6:07 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to assist rescue personnel with a potential drowning in the Swift Creek Reservoir near the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road. Responding officers learned an adult male had gone into the water and went under without coming back to the surface," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel are currently on scene conducting a recovery operation."

Police have not yet released the person's name nor details surrounding the drowning.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.