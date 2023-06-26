Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Drowning feared at Swift Creek Reservoir

Swift Creek drowning
WTVR
A recovery operation at Swift Creek Reservoir after a man went underwater and never resurfaced on June 25, 2023.
Swift Creek drowning
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 21:00:30-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A recovery operation is underway in the Swift Creek Reservoir after a man went underwater and never resurfaced, according to Chesterfield Police.

"At about 6:07 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to assist rescue personnel with a potential drowning in the Swift Creek Reservoir near the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road. Responding officers learned an adult male had gone into the water and went under without coming back to the surface," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel are currently on scene conducting a recovery operation."

Swift Creek drowning

Police have not yet released the person's name nor details surrounding the drowning.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone