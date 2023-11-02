sWaMFest offers 'huge opportunity' for Virginia small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. -- 2023 marked year 18 for SWaMFest, the Commonwealth's premier networking, educational, professional development two-day event for small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

The theme of this year's event was "AMPLIFY," encouraging participants to amplify their impact, network, and business.

WTVR CBS 6 Community Anchor GeNienne Samuels was the event's emcee. She’s not only an evening news anchor, but she’s also at multi-business owner herself.

WTVR sWaMFest

The annual event is the brainchild of the Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals, or VASCUPP with the goal of connecting small, women-owned minority business owners and vendors with large scale companies and educational institutions.

John McHugh, the President of VASCUPP and the VCU Director of Procurement, feels it’s an opportunity that most small businesses don’t get.

“This is a huge opportunity for them. They don’t have many opportunities to be able to share what they do with; this is a perfect platform for that," McHugh said. "They are able to share their background and capabilities with larger corporations that they normally would not have the opportunity to get in front of.”

WTVR sWaMFest

McHugh shared that the event has grown significantly over the years. It started with a few hundred and this year there were 750 attendees.

Keynote speakers included Devon Henry, the CEO and President of Team Henry Enterprises and Director, writer and activist Rain Pryor, comedian Richard Pryor's daughter.

Click here to learn more about how you can become SWaM certified or to attend next year.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews